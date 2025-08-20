Short-term bonds vs long-term bonds — Which one to choose? Yields, risks and investment strategies explained

Investors often face a common dilemma: should they invest in short-term bonds or long-term bonds? The answer isn’t always straightforward. Choosing the right type of bond depends on various factors—ranging from financial goals, risk tolerance, current financial position, to interest rate trends and market volatility.

In the current environment, where bond yields are fluctuating and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains a cautious policy stance, making an informed choice has become even more critical.

Short-term bonds vs long-term bonds: Key differences Short-term bonds generally mature in 1-3 years. Sometimes they also take up to 5 years. These bonds are less sensitive to interest rate changes. They provide investors with steady returns and seamless liquidity. Currently, the 1-year government bond yield is 5.505% per annum.

Furthermore, long-term bonds with maturities of 10 years or more can carry higher volatility but have the potential to provide investors with better returns. The 10-year benchmark yield stood at 6.51% on August 20, 2025. The yield is showcasing mild upward pressure.

To better understand the short-term and long-term bonds, here is a comparative analysis of their features:

Comparative Analysis: Short-term vs Long-term bonds (India 2025)

Features Short-term bonds Long-term bonds Typical maturity 1 - 3 years (up to 5) 10 years and above Risks Lower, less rate sensitive Higher risk, more volatile due to rate fluctuations Yields 5.50% 6.51% Liquidity Highly liquid, especially government bonds, easy to buy and sell Government securities are fairly liquid; corporate bonds may have lower liquidity Best use Parking surplus funds and meeting short-term goals Long-term wealth creation and retirement planning

Note: Bonds differ by type and issuer; the above comparison is illustrative. Investors should consult a financial advisor before making decisions.

Investment timeframes Short-term bonds : Best for short-term goals, i.e., goals that are required to be met within 2–5 years. These bonds are primarily for low-risk needs.

: Best for short-term goals, i.e., goals that are required to be met within 2–5 years. These bonds are primarily for low-risk needs. Long-term bonds: Suitable for retirement or wealth creation spanning a decade or more. These bonds are prudent tools for accomplishing long-term objectives and providing stability to one’s portfolio. Expert views: Which bond to choose? Elucidating on the same, Puneet Pal, Head Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund, says, “In the context of personal finance, choosing between short-term and long-term investments depends on the specific goals that the investor is targeting. If the investment target is to build a retirement corpus, then the investor can look to invest in long bonds, while for any near-term objectives for buying a consumer durable product /vacation, the investor can consider short-term bonds. The investor should make the investment choice primarily driven by the investment objective and the risk that the investor is willing to take.”

Current market perspective With the retail inflation dropping to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July 2025, and the RBI focused on maintaining a neutral and cautious policy stance due to factors such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, along with other geopolitical issues. In such an environment, market sentiment continues to favour short-duration investments.

Fund managers are channelling surplus funds and liquidity into short-term bonds, particularly in the 3-7 year corporate segment. This segment provides attractive spreads of 50-70 basis points over comparable government securities.

Investors can also focus on the ‘barbell’ approach towards bond investments. This approach combines short-term bonds for meeting liquidity requirements and long-term bonds to lock in yields. Such an approach balances carry benefits with duration gains.

