Mint Explainer: Why India’s sovereign green bonds struggle to find takers
India’s green bonds are struggling to stand out from plain-vanilla government securities. With no clear pricing edge or incentive, most investors see little reason to buy them. What’s behind the weak demand?
New Delhi: India’s sovereign green bond programme, launched in FY23 to fund climate-focused projects, is facing its toughest year yet. Though the government has an ambitious ₹25,342 crore borrowing target for FY26, weak investor appetite may force it to reconsider its plan after a recent 30-year reissue raised only half the intended amount. Mint unpacks the reasons behind the drag in India’s green bonds.