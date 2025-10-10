How serious is the shortfall?

In FY25, green bond issuances increased to ₹25,297.89 crore, up from ₹20,785.60 crore in the previous year, but still fell short of the target of ₹32,060.86 crore. The first half of the current fiscal year has been worse: of the ₹10,000 crore reissued recently, only ₹5,000 crore was subscribed, at a yield higher than that of comparable 10-year and 30-year bonds.