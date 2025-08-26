Step-by-step beginner’s guide to buying bonds: Tips on KYC, taxation, risks, yields and more

With rising interest in fixed-income assets due to the ongoing underperformance of the benchmark Nifty50 index and the broader equity market, many first-time investors are exploring bonds as a way to diversify portfolios and secure predictable cash flows.

Bonds issued by governments and corporations pay periodic interest and return principal at maturity. Still, before selecting any particular bond for investment, beginners need to understand and acknowledge risks, documentation, and yields.

Essential preparation steps KYC compliance: PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and address proof are mandatory across platforms to prove the bond applicant’s identity. Check issuer details: Carefully review the offer document for corporate bonds (SEBI-regulated) or RBI notifications for government securities. Then, only upon proper review and verification, you should proceed with the application. Taxation: The interest income through bonds is taxed as per your slab. Long-term capital gains, i.e., bonds held over 12 months for listed debt, are taxed at 10% without indexation. Set your goals: You should reach out to a qualified investment planner and match bond tenure, risk profile, processing fee, along with other essentials, with your risk profile and investment horizon.

Types of bonds and what to expect Government Securities (G-Secs): These bonds carry the lowest default risk in the market. The current yield on 10-year government securities hovers in the range of 6.6% to 6.62%. These bonds are highly liquid and accessible to retail investors through various platforms. RBI Retail Direct is one such platform that provides relatively easy entry and exit.

These bonds carry the lowest default risk in the market. The current yield on 10-year government securities hovers in the range of 6.6% to 6.62%. These bonds are highly liquid and accessible to retail investors through various platforms. RBI Retail Direct is one such platform that provides relatively easy entry and exit. Corporate Bonds: Some corporate bonds offer higher yields, generally ranging from 7% to 9% to compensate for increased credit risk compared to government securities. Liquidity in the secondary market for corporate bonds is moderate and is highly influenced by the issuer’s credit quality and market conditions. Risk and ratings You should always check the credit rating from ICRA, CRISIL, CARE, or India Ratings. Furthermore, higher yields generally mean higher risk. Government securities carry almost negligible credit risk. Corporate bonds, especially the lower-rated ones, require deeper analysis and scrutiny before applying.

Investors can access bonds through RBI Retail Direct, NSE goBID, and BSE Direct or registered brokerage firms. As a prudent investor, you should compare transaction charges, processing fees, and ease of purchasing before opting for any particular bonds.

Hence, for beginners, starting small with government bonds can be the safest option to acknowledge and understand the debt market. With proper KYC, awareness, and steady monitoring of credit ratings, bonds can bring stability and reliability to a long-term portfolio.