But after interest rates began increasing four years ago, companies became reluctant to lock in those higher borrowing costs for longer periods. Corporate borrowers with rate-sensitive borrowing patterns cut the share of debt they issued with maturity dates in 20 years or longer to 13% in 2025 from around 30% in 2021, according to a Citi analysis. The gap between supply and demand for those long-dated bonds is helping drive the corporate bond market’s historically tight spreads, Sorid said.