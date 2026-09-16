Tokenized bonds pass the launch test. The real challenge starts now

Tokenized bond issuances by Rural Electrification Corp., Larsen & Toubro and IIFL Finance mark an important technological milestone for India’s debt market, but market participants believe the transactions remain largely ceremonial until a functioning secondary market, interoperable infrastructure and financing mechanism are put in place.
Last week, REC raised ₹500 crore through its first-ever tokenized corporate bonds maturing on 31 May, 2028 at a coupon of 7.30%. This was followed by L&T raising ₹500 crore through a similar mechanism, with bonds maturing in three years at a coupon of 7.40% and IIFL Finance borrowing ₹25 crore.