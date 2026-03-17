A day after securing board approval to raise ₹20,000 crore via infrastructure bonds, Union Bank of India announced its plans to issue the first ₹7,500 crore tranche of 10-year bonds on Friday, three merchant bankers told Mint.
Union Bank lines up maiden ₹7,500 crore infra bond issue
SummaryThe issue has a base size of ₹3,000 crore, with a greenshoe option of ₹4,500 crore.
A day after securing board approval to raise ₹20,000 crore via infrastructure bonds, Union Bank of India announced its plans to issue the first ₹7,500 crore tranche of 10-year bonds on Friday, three merchant bankers told Mint.
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