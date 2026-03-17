Union Bank lines up maiden ₹7,500 crore infra bond issue

Since the beginning of the month, interest rates on three-month certificates of deposits (CDs), issued by scheduled commercial banks and select all-India financial institutions (AIFIs), have risen by 25-50 basis points (bps) to 7.30-7.80% as of 13 March, while one-year CD rates have increased by about 25bps to 7.15%, according to data from Derivium Tradition Securities India Pvt. Ltd.