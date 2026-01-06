With India’s urban hubs struggling with creaking infrastructure and weak service delivery for bulging populations, the central government is drawing up a blueprint to give municipal administrators greater autonomy over finances and service delivery, while reducing reliance on state and central grants.
A new sunrise for cities? Budget to push for financial autonomy
SummaryTo address urban infrastructure challenges, the Indian government is developing a plan to give municipalities greater financial autonomy, focusing on enhancing local revenue sources and encouraging market-based financing through municipal bonds for sustainable urban development.
