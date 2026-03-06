US-Iran war: How is the Middle East conflict shaping India's bond market?

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the US and Israel-led attacks on Iran and the strong retaliation by the Islamic state, has put the global investors on edge and oil prices on a boil.

This situation does not bode well for the equity and bond market investors. The signs of a bloodbath on Dalal Street are clearly visible as crude prices surge past the $86 per barrel mark. The oil prices are forecasted to cross $100 if signs of peace don't materialise.

Advertisement

Every $1 increase in crude raises India’s annual import bill by approximately $2 billion. Brent crude futures have surged 20% this week.

Prolonged tensions have increased logistics and marine insurance costs, disrupting Gulf shipping routes, with many companies now declaring Force Majeure. Oil prices started rallying since Saturday when Tehran stopped tankers from moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global daily oil supply and over 40% of India’s crude imports transit.

Also Read | With Strait of Hormuz closed, India faces rising uncertainty and economic risks

"A sustained oil price shock would expand the current account deficit and exert pressure on the Indian rupee amid a broader global flight to safe-haven assets and potential capital outflows," said Amit Modani, Senior Fund Manager, Lead – Fixed Income, Shriram AMC.

The transmission channel is clear: higher crude increases inflation risk; higher inflation pushes bond yields up; and rising yields compress equity multiples.

Advertisement

RBI to the rescue The 10-year government yield is currently trading at 6.67%, similar to the levels prior to the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran. Last Friday, bond yields had ended at 6.6601%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Also Read | Bank of India, PNB plan infra bond sales after robust demand for BoB issue

The yields have largely held firm amid the Middle East crisis that has lifted crude, as steady demand from the "others" investor category has put a floor under prices, suggests a Reuters report.

The category, which includes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) among other participants, has net bought ₹56,000 crore of bonds over the last four sessions, per clearing house data shared by Reuters, boosting demand even as sentiment remained cautious.

Advertisement

Murthy Nagarajan, Head-Fixed Income, Tata Asset Management, said that developed markets' yields are lower due to the expectation of a growth shock due to this geopolitical conflict. He, however, expects the emerging markets to be hit with higher inflation and lower growth. In the Indian Context, CPI inflation is expected to be around 4%.

However, he said the bond markets will be stable amid the crude oil shock, the RBI and government will work together to minimise the impact by keeping easy liquidity and tapping into their strategic oil reserve.

But with inflation expected to rise to the higher end of the RBI's range, rate cut expectations have taken a back seat. "Rising crude prices and currency pressures could influence the policy stance of the Reserve Bank of India, reinforcing expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate trajectory," opined Modani.

Advertisement

What should investors do now? Tata Asset Management's Nagarajan said that investors should focus on fundamentals as markets will stabilise in the coming month. He expects the market to factor this dynamic in a similar way to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Investors who have a longer-term focus should be in short term and corporate bond funds, due to the attractive carry available in these schemes. Investors having less than 6 months' view should be in ultra/money market or low duration funds," he opined.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.