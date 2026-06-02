MUMBAI: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is preparing to tap retail investors with what is expected to be India's first blue bond and the country's first public issue of blue municipal bonds, seeking to raise up to ₹200 crore by July-August, according to four people aware of the matter.
Vadodara eyes India’s first public blue municipal bond issue, plans ₹200 crore fundraising
SummaryGujarat’s Vadodara Municipal Corporation aims to raise up to ₹200 crore through a public blue bond issue for water-management projects, potentially becoming the first issuer to bring the sustainable-finance instrument to the Indian market.
MUMBAI: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is preparing to tap retail investors with what is expected to be India's first blue bond and the country's first public issue of blue municipal bonds, seeking to raise up to ₹200 crore by July-August, according to four people aware of the matter.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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