What is bond laddering and how does it help manage interest rate risk?

Bond laddering is an extremely popular investment strategy among investors globally. This prudent investment strategy, now gaining traction in India, simply involves investing in several different bonds with distinct maturity dates, interest rate risks, liquidity and reinvestment flexibility. It is a way to make bond investments pleasant.

Furthermore, in this kind of investment, as each bond in the ladder matures, the principal amount generated through the same can be reinvested at prevailing market rates or utilised for planned financial goals and aspirations, such as house renovation, education, marriage or any other day-to-day expenses.

Consistent and time-bound maturing of bonds at regular intervals ensures a constant flow of income, thus reducing exposure to rate volatility.

Sample bond ladder for ₹ 10 lakh investment

Maturity period Type of bond Investment amount (Rs) Expected Coupon rate (per annum) Objective of investment 2 years Short-term G-Sec 2,00,000 6.7% Liquidity and short-term goal funding 4 years PSU Bond (AAA-rated) 2,00,000 7.1% Moderate yield with low risk 6 years Corporate bond (AA+) 2,00,000 7.4% Mid-term reinvestment opportunity 8 years State development loan 2,00,000 7.6% Higher yield and stable return 10 years Long-term G-Sec 2,00,000 7.8% Long-term capital protection and income stability

Note: The type of bond and expected coupon rate discussed above are illustrative in nature. They are shared only for conceptual understanding. For the updated coupon rate and bond details, refer to the official website of the respective bond-issuing institution.



This structure ensures that a bond matures every two years, providing steady cash flow and reinvestment opportunities at updated interest rates.

Key benefits of bond laddering Reduced interest rate risk: Maturity diversification across various bonds helps cushion the portfolio from market downturns and rate swings. Consistent cash flow: When bonds mature at regular intervals, say every two or three years, this ensures a constant flow of liquidity and steady income at regular intervals. This can go a long way in helping bondholders plan future expenses properly. Capital safety: When you hold your bonds till maturity, it helps protect funds from market fluctuations. It also helps in bringing down any surprises in one’s bond investment journey. Diversified exposure: With multiple issuers and diversified options, along with different durations, the overall credit risk of investing in these bonds is immensely reduced.

What are some important considerations for bond investors? If your finances permit and align well with your long-term financial goals, then you should opt for high-quality, non-callable bonds such as G-Secs or AAA-rated corporate bonds to minimise default risk. Do keep in mind, this must be done after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.

Building a proper ladder of bonds will require a higher capital outlay, guidance from a certified financial advisor and a clear understanding of the pros and cons of bond investing.

With the rapid growth in the total number of mutual fund AUMs of leading mutual fund houses such as SBI, HDFC, etc, you can also judiciously plan long-term bonds with small-cap mutual fund investments in a way to efficiently balance both present and long-term expenses to gain maximum growth in the market by staying invested.

Bond laddering provides investors with a disciplined approach to wealth creation by balancing risk and return across time zones. For aspiring investors in the country, dealing with uncertain market cycles and interest rate churns is also facilitated through this method. It provides both stability, reinvestment flexibility, making it a valuable addition to a well-planned and strategically diversified portfolio.