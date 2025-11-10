What is bond laddering and how does it help manage interest rate risk?

Bond laddering is an extremely popular investment strategy among investors globally. This prudent investment strategy, now gaining traction in India, simply involves investing in several different bonds with distinct maturity dates, interest rate risks, liquidity and reinvestment flexibility. It is a way to make bond investments pleasant.
Furthermore, in this kind of investment, as each bond in the ladder matures, the principal amount generated through the same can be reinvested at prevailing market rates or utilised for planned financial goals and aspirations, such as house renovation, education, marriage or any other day-to-day expenses.
Consistent and time-bound maturing of bonds at regular intervals ensures a constant flow of income, thus reducing exposure to rate volatility.
|Maturity period
|Type of bond
|Investment amount (Rs)
|Expected Coupon rate (per annum)
|Objective of investment
|2 years
|Short-term G-Sec
|2,00,000
|6.7%
|Liquidity and short-term goal funding
|4 years
|PSU Bond (AAA-rated)
|2,00,000
|7.1%
|Moderate yield with low risk
|6 years
|Corporate bond (AA+)
|2,00,000
|7.4%
|Mid-term reinvestment opportunity
|8 years
|State development loan
|2,00,000
|7.6%
|Higher yield and stable return
|10 years
|Long-term G-Sec
|2,00,000
|7.8%
|Long-term capital protection and income stability
Note: The type of bond and expected coupon rate discussed above are illustrative in nature. They are shared only for conceptual understanding. For the updated coupon rate and bond details, refer to the official website of the respective bond-issuing institution.
This structure ensures that a bond matures every two years, providing steady cash flow and reinvestment opportunities at updated interest rates.
Bond laddering provides investors with a disciplined approach to wealth creation by balancing risk and return across time zones. For aspiring investors in the country, dealing with uncertain market cycles and interest rate churns is also facilitated through this method. It provides both stability, reinvestment flexibility, making it a valuable addition to a well-planned and strategically diversified portfolio.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making investment decisions. Market conditions and bond yields are indicative and subject to change.