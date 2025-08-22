Why do bond prices fall when yields rise in financial markets? Explained

In the country’s financial markets, the intricate balance between bond prices and yields has taken centre stage as policymakers, long-term investors, and savers evaluate their responses to interest rate movements due to both domestic and international geopolitical developments.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yields climbed to 6.55% this week. Such a move makes it imperative to carefully understand the ongoing developments in the bond markets, as it will be vital for those seeking to navigate today’s environment.
Bond prices and yields always move in opposite directions. This is a fact driven by the fixed coupon structure that bonds carry. Furthermore, as yields rise in the broader market, the prices of older bonds that have lower coupon rates fall to align with newer bonds, providing better returns.
The policy decisions of central banks exert a powerful influence on bondholders. In the US, these decisions are governed by the Federal Reserve where whereas in India, these decisions are governed by the Reserve Bank of India by repo rate decisions, open market operations, and forward guidance, which cumulatively impact bond yields.
Recent data shows the 10-year government bond yield is up by 0.23 percentage points in the last four weeks, reflecting the impact of both global cues and domestic fiscal outlook.
Falling bond prices impact portfolios, especially those with longer maturities. Prudent investors are increasingly rebalancing their allocations in response to shifting yield curves and fiscal interventions. The goal in such cases should be to speak to bond market professionals or qualified financial advisors for proper guidance on such technical issues before going ahead with any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.