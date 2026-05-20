Supreme Court reserves verdict again on Yes Bank’s ₹8,415-crore AT1 bond write-off

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in the long-running dispute over the ₹8,415-crore write-off of Yes Bank’s additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds after concluding hearings and taking on record Cabinet documents linked to the lender’s 2020 reconstruction scheme.

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A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih concluded hearings after hearing submissions from the Union government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Yes Bank, bondholders represented by Axis Trustee Services, and other investors challenging the write-off.

The case is being watched closely for precedent on future bank resolution mechanisms involving AT1 bonds. Introduced worldwide after the 2008 financial crisis, these bonds are perpetual instruments designed to strengthen banks’ capital buffers and absorb losses during periods of financial stress.

Notably, this is the second time a judgment has been reserved in the matter. The court had previously concluded hearings and reserved its judgment in February. However, on 19 May, it recalled the reserved judgment and reopened the matter for fresh hearings after raising certain queries regarding the write-off decision and the role of the RBI and finance ministry.

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Yes Bank had raised ₹3,000 crore through AT1 bonds carrying a 9.5% coupon in December 2016, followed by another ₹5,415 crore issuance carrying a 9% coupon in October 2017. The write-down formed a key component of the bank’s reconstruction during a period marked by mounting bad loans, governance concerns and severe liquidity stress.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the bench sought Cabinet records connected with the reconstruction process, including Cabinet resolutions, meeting minutes and related documents, and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, finance ministry, RBI and Yes Bank, to place them on record.

The bench also sought details regarding the rules governing the Cabinet meeting, quorum requirements, and names of members present when the decision linked to the reconstruction process was taken.

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‘Yes Bank would have collapsed’ Mehta defended the write-off, arguing it was necessary to preserve Yes Bank and prevent broader financial instability. He argued that if the write-off had not occurred and the reconstruction scheme, including State Bank of India’s capital infusion, had failed, Yes Bank would have collapsed.

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He also said around ₹1.81 trillion worth of AT1 bonds remained outstanding across Indian banks, and that these instruments were introduced under Basel III norms specifically to absorb losses during periods of financial stress. He warned that any interpretation diluting the loss-absorption feature of AT1 bonds could have “serious, cascading and irreparable” consequences for the banking system, as regulators and banks rely on them during crises.

‘Follow the law’ In response, senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Axis Trustee Services and bondholders, argued that the Yes Bank administrator acted unilaterally and exceeded his authority by writing off the ₹8,415-crore of AT1 bonds on his own. Kaul argued that the administrator effectively acted “as monarchs” while taking the decision.

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“Follow the law, follow the due process of law and do what you have to do. You cannot act as monarchs. It’s you who’s acting as monarchs and seeking to do something which the administrator has done,” Kaul submitted.

The bondholders argued that even under the RBI’s Master Circular, the administrator was required to follow prescribed procedures and could not take the decision without due process.

Genesis Yes Bank’s crisis unfolded between 2018 and early 2020 amid rising bad loans, governance concerns and severe liquidity pressures, prompting RBI to impose a moratorium and initiate a rescue plan led by SBI and other lenders.

As part of the reconstruction exercise, ₹8,415 crore worth of AT1 bonds were written off on 14 March 2020, triggering legal challenges from bondholders.

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The dispute before the Supreme Court arose from the Bombay High Court’s January 2023 ruling, which struck down the March 2020 write-off, holding the move invalid and ruling in favour of the bondholders.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.