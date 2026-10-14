The pros and cons of investing in Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy’s Bonfiglioli S.p.A., is launching a ₹2,533.66-crore initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹558–586 per share. The issue opens on Thursday and closes Monday.
The company, which manufactures gearboxes, gear motors, and drive systems for industrial machinery, construction equipment, and wind turbines, boasts a strong client base, including JCB India, Schwing Stetter India, Ajax Engineering, and Suzlon Energy. Overseas customers generate 27.5% of total revenue.