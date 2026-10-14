The pros and cons of investing in Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy’s Bonfiglioli S.p.A., is launching a ₹2,533.66-crore initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹558–586 per share. The issue opens on Thursday and closes Monday.
Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy’s Bonfiglioli S.p.A., is launching a ₹2,533.66-crore initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹558–586 per share. The issue opens on Thursday and closes Monday.
The company, which manufactures gearboxes, gear motors, and drive systems for industrial machinery, construction equipment, and wind turbines, boasts a strong client base, including JCB India, Schwing Stetter India, Ajax Engineering, and Suzlon Energy. Overseas customers generate 27.5% of total revenue.
The company, which manufactures gearboxes, gear motors, and drive systems for industrial machinery, construction equipment, and wind turbines, boasts a strong client base, including JCB India, Schwing Stetter India, Ajax Engineering, and Suzlon Energy. Overseas customers generate 27.5% of total revenue.
Does a debt-free balance sheet and deep customer ties offer enough upside to offset key concerns around profitability, sustainability, and reliance on its parent company?
Bonfiglioli's technical moat
Bonfiglioli is one of the leading technology-led providers of mechanical and electromechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions by revenue. It held a 25% market share in low and medium-duty gear motors (below 15 kilonewton metre) in India (based on revenue for CY25). Local assembly capabilities, a broad product portfolio (including helical, planetary, and precision solutions), and strong engineering collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) enable faster customization and shorter lead times. Its moat relies on its portfolio of over 11,800 stock keeping units (SKUs) and deep co-engineering capability–54% of its product portfolio is co-engineered directly with OEM clients.
“Collaboration between engineering, manufacturing and supply-chain teams helped reduce product costs and improve competitiveness," said Kennady V. Kaippally, managing director of the company.
Its domestic manufacturing footprint allows for low-capex volume scaling. The company operates manufacturing facilities at Thirumudivakkam and Mannur in Tamil Nadu and Talegaon in Maharashtra with an annual capacity exceeding 330,000 gear motors and gearboxes.
The utilisation levels vary across facilities, ranging from 60-80% of available capacity, providing low-capex headroom. “But the benefit depends on demand matching the right product mix; some capacity may need upgrades or balancing before it can be fully used,” noted Monjit Gogoi, founder of AlphaVERSE.
Switching costs for OEMs
Engaging with customers in the off-highway mobility and wind industry verticals can span several years due to products the company co-engineers with them. It involves multiple stages and can take up to 30 months to complete. “We deliver bespoke, co-engineered products to our customers under the vertical where the intellectual property for the product remains with the Bonfiglioli Group,” the red herring document said.
For this, the company undertakes requirement analysis, application analysis, product feasibility, virtual validation, prototyping and testing, field validation and serial production. This can expose OEMs to high switching costs.
Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk noted that the parent group’s engineering expertise, longstanding OEM relationships and access to technology strengthens the Indian company’s position.
Financial profile and sustainable growth
While the competition from domestic gearbox and drive systems manufacturers has intensified in recent years, the company maintains a debt-free profile with a healthy net cash position. When compared with listed industry peers such as Elecon Engineering, Shanthi Gears, Schaeffler India, and Timken India, it outperforms on profitability. Its return on equity and return on capital employed stand near 23% and 30%, respectively–well ahead of peer averages. Furthermore, its bottom line achieved an impressive annualized growth of 27% over three years, contrasting sharply with the muted or disappointing net profit growth seen across the broader peer group.
However, top-line growth of 9% was largely in line with industry peers. Kaippally added that localization increased from around 64-70%, while better capacity utilisation and lean manufacturing supported operating efficiency
Though Gogoi cautioned that inventory movements and the timing of cost pass-through had helped recent margins. “I would like the stock more if future quarters show stronger cash conversion and steady margins,” he said.
Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and chief executive of Stockify, also stressed the importance of earnings to convert into cash. But Gupte took a more favourable view, describing the gap between profit and operating cash flow as “a timing story worth watching, not a quality concern”.
Demand risks
With roughly one in every five rupees (20.24%) earned by the entity in the first half of 2026 coming directly from its overseas parent or sister group entities, the firm's performance is tied to international sales strategy and foreign subsidiary order books. While group sales provide stable, predictable demand, high reliance on related parties can be a concern, as any financial downturn or business restructuring in the parent group abroad could directly impact the Indian company's revenues.
Royalty payments that have largely remained unchanged for years add another dimension to the parent relationship, affecting how much revenue translates into profit.
According to Jhunjhunwala, investors should weigh both related-party sales and royalty costs when assessing profitability and valuation.
Bonfiglioli’s key end-markets
Industrial gearboxes and gear motors, which account for nearly 41% of the company’s revenue, are expected to benefit from rapid factory automation and the adoption of industry 4.0 principles.
The Indian industrial gearbox market is projected to expand from ₹57.5 billion in FY23 to ₹101.4 billion by FY31.
“A strong industrial and government capex cycle is driving demand across chemicals & pharma, material handling, and mining, among other segments,” highlighted the company’s presentation. This momentum is further bolstered by government policies such as Make-in-India, PLI schemes, and import-substitution mandates, accelerating local manufacturing.
The company also plans to establish a heavy-duty gearbox facility at Talegaon, Maharashtra. This would expand its presence beyond its established low- and medium-duty gearbox business.
Valuations leave sufficient upside for investors?
At about 46 times calendar 2025 earnings, Bonfiglioli is priced roughly 11% below the industry average of 51.6 times. Jhunjhunwala noted that while a debt-free balance sheet and expansion opportunities supported its appeal, consistent growth will be crucial to justify the valuation.
“At about 46 times earnings, the IPO is fairly priced, not cheap,” Gogoi said. “The small discount to peers does not fully cover the parent-group dependence.”
Gupte, however, highlighted the company’s access to group technology, available capacity and ability to fund growth internally. He noted that machining capacity was tighter than assembly capacity and would likely require investment first.