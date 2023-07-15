Bonus shares, dividend stocks this week on NSE, BSE: This trading week which begins on July 3 will witness a lot of corporations actions including bonus shares and dividend stocks.

The following are the stocks that have declared bnous in the next week:

Stock Name Bonus Date

Thangamayil 1:1 17-07-2023

LEADING LEASING FINANCE & INVESTMENT CO 1:1 Jul 20, 2023

GOLDSTAR POWER 1:4 Jul 19, 2023

ANMOL INDIA 4:1 Jul 18, 2023

THANGAMAYIL JEWELLERY 1:1 Jul 17, 2023

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Stock Name Dividend Date

M&M Financial 300 21-07-2023

FIEM Ind 300 21-07-2023

Jamna Auto 110 21-07-2023

Minda Corp 40 21-07-2023

Zydus Wellness 50 21-07-2023

HIL 250 21-07-2023

Indian Hume 50 21-07-2023

BASF 80 21-07-2023

Laxmi Organic 25 21-07-2023

Khaitan Chemica 30 21-07-2023

Dhanuka Agritec 100 21-07-2023

SUMITOMO 12 21-07-2023

Archean Chem 125 21-07-2023

Abbott India 1800 21-07-2023

Abbott India 1450 21-07-2023

Cipla 425 21-07-2023

Dabur India 270 21-07-2023

RPG Life 150 21-07-2023

TTK Prestige 600 21-07-2023

Sonata 875 21-07-2023

Symphony 50 21-07-2023

Sasken Tech 130 21-07-2023

Intellect Desig 50 21-07-2023

InfoBeans Tech 10 21-07-2023

TAEL 150 21-07-2023

Thermax 500 21-07-2023

Angel One 0 21-07-2023

LIC India 30 21-07-2023

Saint-Gobain 15 21-07-2023

Arvind Smart 16.5 21-07-2023

Arvind Smart 16.5 21-07-2023

Indian Metals 50 21-07-2023

Arvind 37.5 21-07-2023

Arvind 20 21-07-2023

Super Sales 70 21-07-2023

KPR Mill 200 21-07-2023

Ind Motor Parts 150 21-07-2023

Blue Star 600 21-07-2023

Kokuyo Camlin 50 21-07-2023

Bombay Cycle 50 21-07-2023

MPS 200 21-07-2023

L&T Finance 20 21-07-2023

Duncan Eng 10 20-07-2023

MRF 1690 20-07-2023

Oriental Carbon 70 20-07-2023

Rossell India 20 20-07-2023

Kanco Tea 10 20-07-2023

GPT Infra 15 20-07-2023

Novartis India 200 20-07-2023

Novartis India 750 20-07-2023

Fortis Health 10 20-07-2023

Natural Capsule 10 20-07-2023

TCS 900 20-07-2023

HCL Tech 500 20-07-2023

John Cockerill 50 20-07-2023

Graphite India 425 20-07-2023

Weizmann 5 20-07-2023

Acknit Industri 15 20-07-2023

Jenburkt Pharma 144 19-07-2023

Swelect Energy 12 19-07-2023

Praj Industries 225 19-07-2023

MAS Financial S 18.5 19-07-2023

BCPL Railway In 7 19-07-2023

Blue Dart 300 19-07-2023

Orient Bell 10 18-07-2023

TTK Healthcare 100 18-07-2023

Precision Camsh 10 18-07-2023

UTI AMC 220 18-07-2023

DCM Shriram 180 18-07-2023

Rane Brake 250 17-07-2023

Lakshmi Elec 220 17-07-2023

Modison 100 17-07-2023

Ingersoll Rand 200 17-07-2023

Walchand People 10 17-07-2023

Lloyds Steels 10 17-07-2023

Century 50 17-07-2023

Apurva Prasad, Vice President - Institutional Research at HDFC Securities said, "Hopes of a stronger performance and growth recovery in the second half of fiscal 2024 and U.S. macro indicators looking more favourable could be among a combination of factors that are driving IT stocks up."

Also Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of advisory and brokerage firm Fintrekk Capital said, "Poor results were priced in to a certain extent after multiple downgrades in the last few weeks."

