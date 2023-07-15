LEADING LEASING FINANCE & INVESTMENT CO 1:1 Jul 20, 2023
GOLDSTAR POWER 1:4 Jul 19, 2023
ANMOL INDIA 4:1 Jul 18, 2023
THANGAMAYIL JEWELLERY 1:1 Jul 17, 2023
The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.
The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:
Apurva Prasad, Vice President - Institutional Research at HDFC Securities said, "Hopes of a stronger performance and growth recovery in the second half of fiscal 2024 and U.S. macro indicators looking more favourable could be among a combination of factors that are driving IT stocks up."
Also Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of advisory and brokerage firm Fintrekk Capital said, "Poor results were priced in to a certain extent after multiple downgrades in the last few weeks."
