Booze stocks are having a party. Should you raise a toast?
While Dalal Street is being buffeted by consumption and geopolitical headwinds, liquor stocks have soared—the top two performing stocks in the Nifty FMCG index, over the past year, are Radico Khaitan and United Spirits. Mint answers if this party will continue.
New Delhi: Ancient Indian texts are full of merry kings and queens enjoying their tipple. But they also do not forget to warn us against the dangers of alcohol.
The list of those preaching abstinence, in fact, is a long and distinguished one. Investing legend Charlie Munger listed liquor as among the three ways a smart person can go broke (the other two being ladies and leverage).
But as Berkshire Hathaway’s investing activities over the years demonstrated, there’s a difference between consuming alcohol and investing in it. And sometimes, the difference can be a prodigious one.
While Dalal Street is being buffeted by consumption headwinds and geopolitical gyrations, liquor stocks are having the time of their lives.
The top two performing stocks in the Nifty FMCG index over the past year are Radico Khaitan and United Spirits.
Not just that, the outperformance is the size of a Patiala peg. While Nestlé India and HUL have shed up to 8% over the past 12 months, Radico Khaitan has soared 50%, and United Spirits is up 15%.
Even beyond the FMCG index, smaller players like Allied Blenders & Distillers, Tilaknagar Industries and Som Distilleries have jumped around 35% each.