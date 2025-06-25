Booze stocks are having a party. Should you raise a toast?

From being considered the backwaters of the alcohol industry (a desi daru market), to creating luxury liquor brands which are among the most admired globally, India’s liquor companies have come a long way. There was a time when Indian whisky was not even considered worthy of the name as it was produced from molasses, not grains. A watershed moment came in 2010 when the Amrut Fusion single malt whisky, produced by the Bengaluru-based Amrut Distilleries, was ranked the third best whisky in the world by legendary whisky critic Jim Murray.