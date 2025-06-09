Borrowed time: Investors bullish on near-term upside increase leveraged bets on Tata Motors, SBI, HAL, Jio Financial
Summary
The Margin Trading Facility book reached ₹81,217 crore in June, close to the previous peak. Retail investors favour Tata Motors and Jio Financial Services, while lower borrowing rates from RBI may further enhance participation in margin trading.
Mumbai: Indian investors are taking on more leveraged bets in the equity markets through margin trading, suggesting a near-term upside, as they put concerns over global and domestic headwinds behind them.
