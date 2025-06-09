Also Read | How gains through margin trading facility transactions are taxed in India

Experts said that the increase in the MTF book shows that investors are taking a positive near-term view of the markets. The recent Reserve Bank of India 50 basis point repo rate cut will also allow brokers, who provide this facility to clients, more room to pass on the benefits to investors. By maintaining their spreads and offering lower rates, brokers are expected to attract greater participation in margin trading.