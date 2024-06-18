Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tube Investments Of India
Shares of Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.8(0.31%) points and Sensex was up by 248.7(0.32%) points at 18 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 217.6(0.44%) at 18 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
