Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.8(0.31%) points and Sensex was up by 248.7(0.32%) points at 18 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 217.6(0.44%) at 18 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.Other stocks such as Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

