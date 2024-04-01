Bourses direct brokers to follow RBI circular on currency derivatives
Brokers to place all client currency contracts in square-off mode
MUMBAI : In late evening circulars stock exchanges NSE and BSE directed their member-brokers to take note of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification of 5 January on hedging of foreign exchange risk, which restricts the use of exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) to hedging only from 5 April onwards.
