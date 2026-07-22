BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts net loss of ₹3,962 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday, 22 July, reported a net loss of ₹3,962 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of ₹3,191 crore in the preceding March quarter, impacted by margin pressures. The net profit fell from ₹6,124 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from operations increased 23.1% year-on-year to ₹1,59,479.28 crore in the June quarter from ₹1,29,577.89 crore a year earlier. Total income also rose 23.3% YoY to ₹1,60,732.72 crore, compared with ₹1,30,326.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
(more to come)