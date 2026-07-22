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BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts net loss of ₹3,962 crore

BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts Q1 net loss of 3,962 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jul 2026, 03:02 PM IST
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BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts net loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,962 crore
BPCL Q1 Results: PSU firm posts net loss of ₹3,962 crore
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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday, 22 July, reported a net loss of 3,962 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of 3,191 crore in the preceding March quarter, impacted by margin pressures. The net profit fell from 6,124 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue from operations increased 23.1% year-on-year to 1,59,479.28 crore in the June quarter from 1,29,577.89 crore a year earlier. Total income also rose 23.3% YoY to 1,60,732.72 crore, compared with 1,30,326.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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