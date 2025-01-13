Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has scheduled a board meeting on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, to announce its financial results for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, according to a filing on the exchanges.

“The Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will be held on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024,” said the company.

Although the firm has not disclosed any information regarding dividends in its exchange filing, investors may want to monitor the dividend announcement. BPCL is known for being a dividend stock and often tends to declare an interim or special dividend following its quarterly results.

BPCL dividend history As per data on Trendlyne.com, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has consistently rewarded its shareholders by declaring 41 dividends since June 18, 2001. Over the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend of ₹10.50 per share, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to its investors.

BPCL Q2 Results BPCL experienced a significant 72% decrease in net profit during the September quarter, due to lower refinery margins and reduced marketing margins. The company announced a consolidated net profit of ₹2,297.23 crore for July-September, which is the second quarter of the current fiscal year, a drop from a profit of ₹8,243.55 crore during the same period last year, as per a stock exchange announcement.

The net profit also fell on a sequential basis, compared to ₹2,841.55 crore in the April-June quarter. Revenue from operations remained relatively stable at ₹1.17 lakh crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹1.16 lakh crore a year earlier.

BPCL share price today BPCL share price slumped over 2% in Monday's session. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹269.90 apiece, and an intraday high of ₹274.55 per share.

"On the daily chart, the stock has fallen below the support level of 280 and is trading on the lower side. Additionally, the stock price has dropped below the 100-day moving average, indicating further weakness. On the weekly chart, the price has tested the 50% retracement level of its prior rally, which acts as an immediate support area. However, the momentum indicator RSI has shown a negative crossover, suggesting bearish momentum.

Based on the above mixed technical structure, we expect further weakness if the stock price drops below 270, one can consider selling with a target of 260 and 255, maintaining a strict stop loss at 280," said Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa.