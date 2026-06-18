Is BPCL undervalued? The stock's valuation tells an interesting story

Equitymaster
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 11:30 AM IST
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Bharat Petroleum Corporation's stock gains have been moderate, affected by market corrections and geopolitical events.(REUTERS)
Summary
BPCL has strengthened its balance sheet, expanded into green hydrogen and posted robust profits. But do its current valuations fully reflect those gains?

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has not exactly set Dalal Street on fire.

While 2024 and 2025 delivered steady gains, two major corrections have capped returns and prevented the stock from emerging as a significant outperformer.

While the correction towards the end of 2024 mirrored the broader decline in the Nifty after its peak, the latest pullback has been driven by the war in West Asia.

BPCL Stock Price – 5 Years

Source: Equitymaster

However, a case can be made that the company’s core business has strengthened over the years.

The recent increase in fuel prices has also brought oil refining stocks back into focus.

So, is BPCL undervalued?

Read on.

How is BPCL placed in the Indian energy sector

BPCL operates one of India’s largest downstream energy businesses. It refines crude oil at its major facilities in Mumbai, Kochi and Bina, which together process millions of tonnes of crude every year.

Also Read | Five undervalued renewable energy stocks in India to add to your watchlist

The three refineries have a combined refining capacity of 35.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum, accounting for around 15% of India’s total refining capacity.

The company also has an extensive distribution network comprising 83 retail depots, 21,142 retail outlets and 6,245 LPG distributors.

BPCL’s green hydrogen push

BPCL is steadily expanding its presence in green hydrogen through multiple projects and strategic partnerships.

The company has commissioned a 5 MW green hydrogen plant at its Bina Refinery and is developing integrated green hydrogen and hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure. Upcoming capacities include 1.5 KTPA at Bina and 0.5 KTPA at Kochi.

In addition, BPCL has partnered with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to develop India’s first indigenous alkaline electrolyser, a critical technology used in green hydrogen production.

NeuEN Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., a 50:50 joint venture between BPCL and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, secured a contract in March 2026 to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (10 KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery.

Through these initiatives, BPCL is building a meaningful presence across India’s emerging green hydrogen value chain.

BPCL financials

For FY26, BPCL’s revenue rose 4.5% year-on-year to 5,228.2 billion.

Net profit surged 91.35% to 347.9 billion.

Before FY26, the company’s sales and profit had grown at a CAGR of 9.7% and 29.5%, respectively, over the previous five years.

The average ROE and ROCE during the period stood at 22.3% and 23.1%, respectively.

Also Read | Fuel supply delays hit BPCL, HPCL outlets amid panic buying fears

The company’s debt-to-equity ratio declined sharply from 0.8 in FY23 to 0.3 in FY25 and improved further in FY26. Standalone debt-to-equity stood at just 0.1 at the end of FY26.

Management has said the company will continue to incur losses on petrol and diesel sales despite recent price hikes.

BPCL remains a consistent dividend payer. Strong operating cash flows and lower debt repayments have supported dividend payouts, which have remained around 30% over the last few years.

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Source: Equitymaster

Quarterly momentum

In Q4FY26, BPCL reported revenue of 1,349.5 billion, up 6.3% year-on-year.

Net profit stood at 56.24 billion, an increase of 28% from a year earlier.

The company also reassured investors by reducing debt to 104.8 billion from 232.8 billion on a year-on-year basis at the end of FY26.

BPCL’s long-term growth outlook remains supported by its expansion into petrochemicals, investments in refining capacity, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

However, earnings remain highly sensitive to crude oil price volatility. Government intervention and India’s dependence on imported crude continue to create uncertainty.

Valuation lens

Using the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is not particularly useful for a company such as BPCL.

Its revenue is derived from petroleum products, a commodity whose pricing is largely outside the company’s control.

As a result, the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is a more meaningful valuation metric.

Historically, BPCL’s P/B ratio has tended to move within a range of 1x to 2x.

Also Read | These five stocks are trading at or below fair value. Are they worth your time?

A re-rating beyond this range would likely require a meaningful improvement in fundamentals, potentially through full deregulation of fuel prices.

However, that decision rests with the government.

On the other hand, downside risks to valuation appear relatively limited given BPCL’s efficient operations, modernization initiatives, green hydrogen investments, upstream exploration activities and strong cash generation.

As things stand, the stock appears likely to continue trading within its historical P/B range of 1x to 2x.

BPCL PB Ratio – 3 Years

Source: Equitymaster

BPCL is India’s second-largest oil marketing company (OMC) and the country’s third-largest refiner by capacity.

Its product portfolio spans the entire energy value chain, serving both retail and industrial customers.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance standards and valuation before making any investment decision.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

About the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research and analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

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