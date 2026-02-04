Brandman Retail IPO booked 69% on Day 1; NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, issue details, more

Brandman Retail IPO commenced on Wednesday, February 4 and will conclude on Friday, February 6. Brandman Retail IPO price band has been set at ₹167 to ₹176 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 shares thereafter.

Founded in 2021, Brandman Retail Limited specializes in the distribution of global sports and lifestyle brands.

The organization functions through four main pillars: distribution, licensing, retail, and e-commerce, with a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

It runs Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across northern India, including locations such as Ahmedabad, Ambala, Dehradun, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Noida. Each outlet adheres to the License Grantee's standards and primarily features the New Balance brand under a non-exclusive distribution agreement.

The company operates two Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) named "Sneakrz" situated in Bhatinda and New Delhi, along with 11 EBOs.

Brandman Retail holds non-exclusive distribution agreements, which allow them to provide a varied and high-quality selection of products for their customers.

They also have an online presence through platforms like Flipkart, Ajio, and Tata Cliq, where they process monthly orders.

On the financial side, the company has shown a significant enhancement in its profitability. For the nine months concluding in December 2025, Brandman Retail recorded a profit after tax of ₹19.67 crore from a total income of ₹97.21 crore.

For the fiscal year 2025, it reported a net profit of ₹20.95 crore, up from ₹8.27 crore in FY24. Margins have remained robust, with a PAT margin exceeding 20% as of December 2025.

Brandman Retail IPO subscription status Brandman Retail IPO subscription status is 69% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 81%, and NII portion was booked 1.32x. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 22,36,800 shares against 32,54,400 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 16:49 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Brandman Retail IPO details The company is valued at a pre-IPO market capitalization of approximately ₹324.85 crore at the upper end of the band. The offering includes 48.91 lakh equity shares, with around ₹82 crore being made available to the public after allocating shares for market makers. The allocation structure is in a book-building format, reserving up to 50% for qualified institutional buyers, at least 35% for retail investors, and a minimum of 15% for non-institutional investors.

The funds raised from the IPO will mainly be used to enhance the company’s retail presence. Brandman Retail intends to launch 15 new exclusive brand outlets and multi-brand outlets, support working capital requirements for both new and existing stores, and cover general corporate expenses.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd serves as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Makers for the company include Gretex Share Broking Pvt. Ltd and Shree Bahubali Stock Broking Ltd.

Brandman Retail IPO GMP today Brandman Retail IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Brandman Retail share price was indicated at ₹191 apiece, which is 8.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹176.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.