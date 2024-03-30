Breaking free: 66 companies set to unlock $17.7 billion in shareholder lock-ins
Summary
- The move is expected to trigger a wave of block deals, attracting bids from domestic and international institutions as well as high-net-worth individual.
Mumbai: With 66 companies expected to have their shareholder lock-ins worth $17.7 billion lifted between 1 April and 29 July, a wave of block deals is expected to hit the market, attracting bids from both domestic and international institutions, as well as high-net-worth individuals.