Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sel Manufacturing Company

First Published8 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sel Manufacturing Company hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -18.35(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -98.64(-0.12%) points at 08 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -97.3(-0.18%) points at 08 Jul 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
