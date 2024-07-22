Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Repro India

Livemint

Shares of Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Repro India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 33.35(0.14%) points and Sensex was up by 114.97(0.14%) points at 22 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 125.95(0.24%) points at 22 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as India Glycols, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Godrej Consumer Products, Emami, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

