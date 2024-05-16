Active Stocks
Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Delphi World Money, Sel Manufacturing Company, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art

Shares of Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Delphi World Money, Sel Manufacturing Company, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 14.1(0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -97.23(-0.13%) points at 16 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -10.55(-0.02%) points at 16 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 16 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
