Brightcom Group share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹ 9.32 and closed at the same price of ₹ 9.32. The highest price during the day was also ₹ 9.32, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 9.16.

At 16 Sep 11:08 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price ₹9.32, 4.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82962.37, up by 0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.32 and a low of ₹9.16 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 8.08 10 7.91 20 9.00 50 11.50 100 14.46 300 15.87

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.01 .

The company has a 18.38% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 10.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.50% in december to 10.67% in the march quarter.