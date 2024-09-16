Hello User
Brightcom Group share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Brightcom Group share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 9.32 and closed at the same price of 9.32. The highest price during the day was also 9.32, while the lowest price recorded was 9.16.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:08 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price 9.32, 4.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82962.37, up by 0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 9.32 and a low of 9.16 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.08
107.91
209.00
5011.50
10014.46
30015.87

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.01 .

The company has a 18.38% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 10.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.50% in december to 10.67% in the march quarter.

Brightcom Group share price up 4.95% today to trade at 9.32 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Stel Holdings are falling today, but its peers Rossell India, Saraswati Commercial India, KMC Speciality Hospitals India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.09% each respectively.

