Brightcom Group share are up by 4.96%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group's stock opened, closed, reached a high, and recorded a low at 8.88. This indicates that there was no price movement throughout the day, resulting in a stable trading session for the stock.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:04 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price 8.88, 4.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81315.09, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 8.88 and a low of 8.88 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57.70
107.92
209.10
5011.64
10014.56
30015.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 8.32, 8.32, & 8.32, whereas it has key support levels at 8.32, 8.32, & 8.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 1.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 18.38% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 10.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 10.50% in december to 10.67% in march quarter.

Brightcom Group share price up 4.96% today to trade at 8.88 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axiscades Technologies are falling today, but its peers Rossell India, Saraswati Commercial India, KMC Speciality Hospitals India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.16% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBrightcom Group share are up by 4.96%, Nifty up by 0.2%

