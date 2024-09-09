Brightcom Group share are up by 4.96%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group's stock opened, closed, reached a high, and recorded a low at ₹ 8.88. This indicates that there was no price movement throughout the day, resulting in a stable trading session for the stock.

At 09 Sep 11:04 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price ₹8.88, 4.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81315.09, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹8.88 and a low of ₹8.88 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7.70 10 7.92 20 9.10 50 11.64 100 14.56 300 15.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹8.32, ₹8.32, & ₹8.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹8.32, ₹8.32, & ₹8.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 1.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 18.38% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 10.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 10.50% in december to 10.67% in march quarter.