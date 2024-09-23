Brightcom Group share are up by 4.94%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹ 9.78 and closed at the same price of ₹ 9.78. The highest price recorded during the day was also ₹ 9.78, while the lowest price dropped to ₹ 9.30.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price ₹9.78, 4.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84725.53, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9.78 and a low of ₹9.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 8.48 10 7.99 20 8.89 50 11.36 100 14.37 300 15.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.16, ₹9.16, & ₹9.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9.16, ₹9.16, & ₹9.16.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.11 .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.