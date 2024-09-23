Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Brightcom Group share are up by 4.94%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Brightcom Group share are up by 4.94%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 9.78 and closed at the same price of 9.78. The highest price recorded during the day was also 9.78, while the lowest price dropped to 9.30.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price 9.78, 4.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84725.53, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 9.78 and a low of 9.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.48
107.99
208.89
5011.36
10014.37
30015.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9.16, 9.16, & 9.16, whereas it has key support levels at 9.16, 9.16, & 9.16.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.11 .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Brightcom Group share price up 4.94% today to trade at 9.78 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Veranda Learning Solutions are falling today, but its peers Axiscades Technologies, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, Stel Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.