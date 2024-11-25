Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Brightcom Group share price are up by 4.92%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 8.11 and closed at the same price of 8.11. The stock experienced no fluctuation, with the high and low also recorded at 8.11, indicating a stable trading session with no price movement throughout the day.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:17 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price 8.11, 4.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80448.6, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 8.11 and a low of 8.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.21
108.86
208.38
5010.20
10013.44
30013.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 7.91, 8.11, & 8.22, whereas it has key support levels at 7.6, 7.49, & 7.29.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% & ROA of 19.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 1.78 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 8.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.17% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 9.36% in june to 8.98% in the september quarter.

Brightcom Group share price up 4.92% today to trade at 8.11 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Technvision Ventures are falling today, but its peers Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, RITCO LO are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.82% & 1.68% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

