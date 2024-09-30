Brightcom Group share are up by 2.56%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price ₹10.03, 2.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10.26 and a low of ₹9.56 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 8.90 10 8.15 20 8.82 50 11.24 100 14.29 300 15.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.76, ₹9.91, & ₹10.21, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9.31, ₹9.01, & ₹8.86.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.21 .

