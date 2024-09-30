Brightcom Group share are up by 2.56%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 10.26 and closed at 10.03. The stock reached a high of 10.26 and a low of 9.56 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Brightcom Group shares are trading at price 10.03, 2.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 10.26 and a low of 9.56 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
58.90
108.15
208.82
5011.24
10014.29
30015.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9.76, 9.91, & 10.21, whereas it has key support levels at 9.31, 9.01, & 8.86.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 2.21 .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Brightcom Group share price up 2.56% today to trade at 10.03 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, Stel Holdings are falling today, but its peers Saraswati Commercial India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBrightcom Group share are up by 2.56%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.85
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.41%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

366.30
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-1 (-0.27%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.80
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-2.23%)

NTPC share price

444.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
6.45 (1.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,610.00
12:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
424.35 (5.91%)

JM Financial share price

150.60
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
7.85 (5.5%)

Godawari Power And Ispat share price

1,110.95
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
54.45 (5.15%)

NMDC share price

246.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
10.9 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.