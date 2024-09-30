Brightcom Group share are up by 2.56%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Brightcom Group Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|8.90
|10
|8.15
|20
|8.82
|50
|11.24
|100
|14.29
|300
|15.72
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9.76, ₹9.91, & ₹10.21, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9.31, ₹9.01, & ₹8.86.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 22.30%
Brightcom Group share price up 2.56% today to trade at ₹10.03 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, Stel Holdings are falling today, but its peers Saraswati Commercial India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.