Brokerage firms facing scrutiny over a potential compliance violation have long been able to help their cause by engaging with regulators throughout the process. Now Finra, the brokerage industry’s self-regulatory organization, is piloting a new self-reporting initiative that could bring Finra’s inquiries to an end sooner and potentially avoid penalties.
Brokerages Have a New Path to Avoid Formal Regulatory Investigations
SummaryLeaders at Finra, the brokerage industry’s self-regulator, are piloting a program to encourage firms to self-report compliance failures.
Brokerage firms facing scrutiny over a potential compliance violation have long been able to help their cause by engaging with regulators throughout the process. Now Finra, the brokerage industry’s self-regulatory organization, is piloting a new self-reporting initiative that could bring Finra’s inquiries to an end sooner and potentially avoid penalties.
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