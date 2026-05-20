Brokerages Have a New Path to Avoid Formal Regulatory Investigations

At the outset of an investigation, Finra is inviting firms, along with their outside counsel, to sit for an introductory meeting. That enables the regulator and the firm to compare notes and for the firm to proactively furnish information without waiting for the formal request from Finra staff. It also gives the firm an opportunity to outline remedial steps it has taken on its own to address any compliance deficiencies, which can be a major factor in how harsh a penalty the firm receives.