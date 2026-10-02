Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.
The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at ₹300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.
Brokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect
SummaryWhile the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.
Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.
The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at ₹300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.
About the Author
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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