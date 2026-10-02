Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Brokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect

Apoorva Ajith
4 min read2 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
UPI transaction failures happen at the bank's end for two reasons. The first is a business decline, wherein a user enters an invalid PIN or an incorrect beneficiary account. The second is a technical decline, where a transaction is declined for technical reasons.
UPI transaction failures happen at the bank's end for two reasons. The first is a business decline, wherein a user enters an invalid PIN or an incorrect beneficiary account. The second is a technical decline, where a transaction is declined for technical reasons.
Summary

While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at 300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.

Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at 300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.

While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.

The concern stems from a mismatch: money transferred into a trading account doesn't always result in a trade. An investor may move funds in and leave them unused, while the broker still bears the payment-related cost. Sebi rules compound this, requiring brokers to return unused client funds every every month or quarter, generating yet more transactions, and yet more cost, without any corresponding revenue.

Also Read | UPI transactions lose pace as MDR looms

"Unlike other business transactions, brokerage houses receive funds very often towards margin. Every transaction is not going to generate income," said K Suresh, president and chief executive officer at India Cements Capital.

"We are expecting a hit of 5 crore to 6 crore on revenue monthly after the MDR is implemented. In the long term, we may look at increasing our brokerage costs or introducing another line of charges to offset the impact of the charges," said an official who works for one of the top brokerages in the country.

One option being considered is the use of mandates. A brokerage official said brokers could use mandate-based payments, where the maintenance charge is around 3.25 a quarter, instead of incurring an MDR every time an investor moves money through UPI.

For instance, if a customer makes four UPI transactions of 5,000 each in a quarter, the MDR at 0.02% would amount to 4, while a quarterly mandate maintenance fee would be around 3. The economics become more significant at higher transaction values: a 5,000 transaction would attract 1 in MDR, while a 5 lakh transaction would attract 100, given the 0.02% rate and 300 cap.

The cost economics matter most for brokers that offer certain services for free. Zerodha, for instance, offers equity delivery transactions at no brokerage, meaning the firm earns no brokerage income when investors buy equity stocks on its platform.

The broker charges 0.03% or 20 per executed order, whichever is lower, on equity intraday and futures transactions. A flat fee of 20 is charged for each executed order for stock options.

Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

Different models

The brokerage model varies across firms. Angel One offers zero brokerage on stock investments up to 500 for the first 30 days. Similarly, intraday trading attracts no brokerage up to 500 for the first 30 days, after which the charge is 20 or 0.1%, whichever is lower, subject to a minimum of 5. Angel One is India’s second-largest broker by active client base, with 3.97 crore active clients, according to NSE data.

Some brokerages are also considering increasing brokerage charges or introducing new fees to offset the impact of MDR.

“We currently don’t charge brokerage on equity delivery trades because the economics allow us to offer them for free. But if every UPI transfer starts carrying an additional cost, irrespective of whether the customer actually trades, I don’t see how we can absorb this indefinitely,” said Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer at Zerodha, in an X post on 16 September.

The brokerage is therefore discussing whether to introduce a charge on cash-market transactions. “Somebody has to pay for the MDR charges,” another broking official said on condition of anonymity. “There are active discussions in Zerodha on levying a charge on cash-market transactions.”

For a broker, the issue is not limited to the size of the MDR on an individual payment. The cap on such charges is expected to provide little relief.

An emailed query to Zerodha did not elicit a response.

MDR cap

“The 300 cap on MDR for UPI transactions does not hold a lot of relevance for the capital markets as the maximum amount one can transact via UPI to brokers and insurance is 5 lakh. A 0.02% charge on 5 lakh would not be more than 300 in any case,” he added.

NPCI has set limits on the maximum transaction amount for a single transaction as well as over 24 hours for certain merchants.

According to an NPCI circular issued in August 2025, the transaction limit for capital-market payments is 5 lakh for a single transaction to an eligible/verified capital-market merchant. The cumulative limit over 24 hours for capital-market transactions is 10 lakh. The same limits apply to payments for insurance, travel and government e-marketplace transactions.

Also Read | Consumer dept preps guardrails as UPI fee set to kick in

The issue also extends beyond a specific transaction fee. Brokerages could reduce free services, encourage investors to use NEFT and raise minimum transaction thresholds, the third official said. Such changes could increase the cost of entering the capital markets.

The additional cost comes on top of an already high fee structure. Investors pay securities transaction tax, stamp duty, exchange and Sebi charges, GST on brokerage and, in some cases, platform or depository charges.

“We need a simple charge of 5 like insurance payments which will help us to continue with UPI. If this relief is not available then brokerage houses simply withdraw the usage of UPI facility. Many brokerage houses charging zero brokerage who in turn will switch off this facility,” said Suresh.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Apoorva Ajith

    Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

    SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsBrokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect

    Brokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect

    Apoorva Ajith
    4 min read2 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    UPI transaction failures happen at the bank's end for two reasons. The first is a business decline, wherein a user enters an invalid PIN or an incorrect beneficiary account. The second is a technical decline, where a transaction is declined for technical reasons.
    UPI transaction failures happen at the bank's end for two reasons. The first is a business decline, wherein a user enters an invalid PIN or an incorrect beneficiary account. The second is a technical decline, where a transaction is declined for technical reasons.
    Summary

    While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.

    Gift this article

    Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at 300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.

    Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at 300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.

    While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.

    The concern stems from a mismatch: money transferred into a trading account doesn't always result in a trade. An investor may move funds in and leave them unused, while the broker still bears the payment-related cost. Sebi rules compound this, requiring brokers to return unused client funds every every month or quarter, generating yet more transactions, and yet more cost, without any corresponding revenue.

    Also Read | UPI transactions lose pace as MDR looms

    "Unlike other business transactions, brokerage houses receive funds very often towards margin. Every transaction is not going to generate income," said K Suresh, president and chief executive officer at India Cements Capital.

    "We are expecting a hit of 5 crore to 6 crore on revenue monthly after the MDR is implemented. In the long term, we may look at increasing our brokerage costs or introducing another line of charges to offset the impact of the charges," said an official who works for one of the top brokerages in the country.

    One option being considered is the use of mandates. A brokerage official said brokers could use mandate-based payments, where the maintenance charge is around 3.25 a quarter, instead of incurring an MDR every time an investor moves money through UPI.

    For instance, if a customer makes four UPI transactions of 5,000 each in a quarter, the MDR at 0.02% would amount to 4, while a quarterly mandate maintenance fee would be around 3. The economics become more significant at higher transaction values: a 5,000 transaction would attract 1 in MDR, while a 5 lakh transaction would attract 100, given the 0.02% rate and 300 cap.

    The cost economics matter most for brokers that offer certain services for free. Zerodha, for instance, offers equity delivery transactions at no brokerage, meaning the firm earns no brokerage income when investors buy equity stocks on its platform.

    The broker charges 0.03% or 20 per executed order, whichever is lower, on equity intraday and futures transactions. A flat fee of 20 is charged for each executed order for stock options.

    Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

    Different models

    The brokerage model varies across firms. Angel One offers zero brokerage on stock investments up to 500 for the first 30 days. Similarly, intraday trading attracts no brokerage up to 500 for the first 30 days, after which the charge is 20 or 0.1%, whichever is lower, subject to a minimum of 5. Angel One is India’s second-largest broker by active client base, with 3.97 crore active clients, according to NSE data.

    Some brokerages are also considering increasing brokerage charges or introducing new fees to offset the impact of MDR.

    “We currently don’t charge brokerage on equity delivery trades because the economics allow us to offer them for free. But if every UPI transfer starts carrying an additional cost, irrespective of whether the customer actually trades, I don’t see how we can absorb this indefinitely,” said Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer at Zerodha, in an X post on 16 September.

    The brokerage is therefore discussing whether to introduce a charge on cash-market transactions. “Somebody has to pay for the MDR charges,” another broking official said on condition of anonymity. “There are active discussions in Zerodha on levying a charge on cash-market transactions.”

    For a broker, the issue is not limited to the size of the MDR on an individual payment. The cap on such charges is expected to provide little relief.

    An emailed query to Zerodha did not elicit a response.

    MDR cap

    “The 300 cap on MDR for UPI transactions does not hold a lot of relevance for the capital markets as the maximum amount one can transact via UPI to brokers and insurance is 5 lakh. A 0.02% charge on 5 lakh would not be more than 300 in any case,” he added.

    NPCI has set limits on the maximum transaction amount for a single transaction as well as over 24 hours for certain merchants.

    According to an NPCI circular issued in August 2025, the transaction limit for capital-market payments is 5 lakh for a single transaction to an eligible/verified capital-market merchant. The cumulative limit over 24 hours for capital-market transactions is 10 lakh. The same limits apply to payments for insurance, travel and government e-marketplace transactions.

    Also Read | Consumer dept preps guardrails as UPI fee set to kick in

    The issue also extends beyond a specific transaction fee. Brokerages could reduce free services, encourage investors to use NEFT and raise minimum transaction thresholds, the third official said. Such changes could increase the cost of entering the capital markets.

    The additional cost comes on top of an already high fee structure. Investors pay securities transaction tax, stamp duty, exchange and Sebi charges, GST on brokerage and, in some cases, platform or depository charges.

    “We need a simple charge of 5 like insurance payments which will help us to continue with UPI. If this relief is not available then brokerage houses simply withdraw the usage of UPI facility. Many brokerage houses charging zero brokerage who in turn will switch off this facility,” said Suresh.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Apoorva Ajith

      Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

      SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsBrokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect
      Read Next Story