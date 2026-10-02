Brokerages weigh new charges, mandates as UPI MDR set to take effect

Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.
The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at ₹300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.
Mumbai: Indian stock brokerages are considering new charges, including mandate-based payments, new transaction fees and scaling back free offerings, to cushion the impact of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, according to people familiar with the matter.
The MDR framework, which takes effect from 15 October and adds a 0.02% charge on UPI transactions for capital-market payments, capped at ₹300 per transaction, threatens to squeeze already-thin margins.
While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said UPI charges should not be passed on to consumers, the framework has left brokerages looking for ways to protect their margins regardless.
The concern stems from a mismatch: money transferred into a trading account doesn't always result in a trade. An investor may move funds in and leave them unused, while the broker still bears the payment-related cost. Sebi rules compound this, requiring brokers to return unused client funds every every month or quarter, generating yet more transactions, and yet more cost, without any corresponding revenue.
"Unlike other business transactions, brokerage houses receive funds very often towards margin. Every transaction is not going to generate income," said K Suresh, president and chief executive officer at India Cements Capital.
"We are expecting a hit of ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore on revenue monthly after the MDR is implemented. In the long term, we may look at increasing our brokerage costs or introducing another line of charges to offset the impact of the charges," said an official who works for one of the top brokerages in the country.
One option being considered is the use of mandates. A brokerage official said brokers could use mandate-based payments, where the maintenance charge is around ₹3.25 a quarter, instead of incurring an MDR every time an investor moves money through UPI.
For instance, if a customer makes four UPI transactions of ₹5,000 each in a quarter, the MDR at 0.02% would amount to ₹4, while a quarterly mandate maintenance fee would be around ₹3. The economics become more significant at higher transaction values: a ₹5,000 transaction would attract ₹1 in MDR, while a ₹5 lakh transaction would attract ₹100, given the 0.02% rate and ₹300 cap.
The cost economics matter most for brokers that offer certain services for free. Zerodha, for instance, offers equity delivery transactions at no brokerage, meaning the firm earns no brokerage income when investors buy equity stocks on its platform.
The broker charges 0.03% or ₹20 per executed order, whichever is lower, on equity intraday and futures transactions. A flat fee of ₹20 is charged for each executed order for stock options.
Different models
The brokerage model varies across firms. Angel One offers zero brokerage on stock investments up to ₹500 for the first 30 days. Similarly, intraday trading attracts no brokerage up to ₹500 for the first 30 days, after which the charge is ₹20 or 0.1%, whichever is lower, subject to a minimum of ₹5. Angel One is India’s second-largest broker by active client base, with 3.97 crore active clients, according to NSE data.
Some brokerages are also considering increasing brokerage charges or introducing new fees to offset the impact of MDR.
“We currently don’t charge brokerage on equity delivery trades because the economics allow us to offer them for free. But if every UPI transfer starts carrying an additional cost, irrespective of whether the customer actually trades, I don’t see how we can absorb this indefinitely,” said Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer at Zerodha, in an X post on 16 September.
The brokerage is therefore discussing whether to introduce a charge on cash-market transactions. “Somebody has to pay for the MDR charges,” another broking official said on condition of anonymity. “There are active discussions in Zerodha on levying a charge on cash-market transactions.”
For a broker, the issue is not limited to the size of the MDR on an individual payment. The cap on such charges is expected to provide little relief.
An emailed query to Zerodha did not elicit a response.
MDR cap
“The ₹300 cap on MDR for UPI transactions does not hold a lot of relevance for the capital markets as the maximum amount one can transact via UPI to brokers and insurance is ₹5 lakh. A 0.02% charge on ₹5 lakh would not be more than ₹300 in any case,” he added.
NPCI has set limits on the maximum transaction amount for a single transaction as well as over 24 hours for certain merchants.
According to an NPCI circular issued in August 2025, the transaction limit for capital-market payments is ₹5 lakh for a single transaction to an eligible/verified capital-market merchant. The cumulative limit over 24 hours for capital-market transactions is ₹10 lakh. The same limits apply to payments for insurance, travel and government e-marketplace transactions.
The issue also extends beyond a specific transaction fee. Brokerages could reduce free services, encourage investors to use NEFT and raise minimum transaction thresholds, the third official said. Such changes could increase the cost of entering the capital markets.
The additional cost comes on top of an already high fee structure. Investors pay securities transaction tax, stamp duty, exchange and Sebi charges, GST on brokerage and, in some cases, platform or depository charges.
“We need a simple charge of ₹5 like insurance payments which will help us to continue with UPI. If this relief is not available then brokerage houses simply withdraw the usage of UPI facility. Many brokerage houses charging zero brokerage who in turn will switch off this facility,” said Suresh.