Will brokers' push for market-making pump up commodity trade liquidity?
ANMI national president requests Sebi to extend equity-style incentives to commodity derivatives segment for deepening markets. Will it help reduce dominance in CDS?
Top brokers have urged the capital markets regulator to harmonize market-making rules across equity and commodity derivatives, a proposal that holds the potential to challenge the near-monopoly of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India's commodity derivatives market if implemented.