Will brokers' push for market-making pump up commodity trade liquidity?

"If market-making is indeed permitted in CDS, it could end up benefiting market participants as they would be able to chose an exchange which offers the tightest bid-ask spreads which, in turn, would reduce their impact cost and optimize returns. If another bigger player can succeed in infusing liquidity, it could end up garnering some share from the incumbent, or the total pie would grow to the benefit of all constituents," said Rajesh Palviya, head of derivatives and technical research at Axis Securities.