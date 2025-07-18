Brokers push back as Sebi wages war on speculation
Neha Joshi 5 min read 18 Jul 2025, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
The regulator is rightly worried about mounting losses in derivatives. However, brokers fear that some of the likely measures might backfire. They have other ideas on what could be done.
Brokers and market intermediaries are pushing back at tighter supervision looming over the derivatives market, as mounting losses among retail investors drive the regulator to consider fresh measures.
