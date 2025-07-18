Brokers push back as Sebi wages war on speculation

A Sebi study on trading activity in the equity derivatives segment (EDS) released on July 7 found that while the premium turnover of index options was down 9% during December 2024 to May 2025, it was still up 14% from the same period two years ago. Moreover, while the turnover of individuals in premium terms was down 11% year on year, it was up by 36% from the same period two years ago. Also, while the number of unique individuals trading in EDS was down 20% from a year ago during December-May, it was up 24% from two years ago.