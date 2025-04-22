Brokers seek time to prepare for same day settlement
SummarySebi's introduction of same-day settlement for retail investors faces operational challenges as brokers seek a deadline extension. With few brokers ready, Sebi may grant more time before expanding the same-day settlement cycle to the top 500 stocks.
Retail investors' dreams of settling their trades on the same day that transactions occur aren't likely to materialise significantly more than a year after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched the same-day settlement cycle, or T+0.