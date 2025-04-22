Retail-only in phase one

In the first phase, trades by retail investors between 9:15 am and 1:30 pm are considered for same-day settlement by 4:30 pm, according to ICICI Securities. Gradually, trading hours will be extended to 3:30 pm, in line with the regular market hours from Monday to Friday. In the second phase, institutional investors will also have the option to trade under the T+0 cycle.