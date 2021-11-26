BSE Ltd on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (BASL) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to act as an accreditation agency for prospective accredited investors.

BASL shall be responsible for verification of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation, issuance of accreditation certificate, maintaining data of accredited investors, verification of accreditation status, and any other responsibilities as may be specified by SEBI from time to time, BSE that runs India’s premier stock exchange, said in a release.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said, “Accreditation of investors will allow an added layer of benefits to the accredited investors. BASL has the requisite infrastructure including systems and manpower to fulfil this responsibility."

In August 2021, Sebi had introduced a concept of ‘Accredited Investors’ in the Indian Securities market, wherein a person or an entity will be issued a certificate as an accredited investor based on defined criteria.

As per the regulator, these accredited investors may avail flexibility in minimum investment amount or concessions from specific regulatory requirements applicable to investment products, subject to conditions applicable for specific products/ services under the relevant regulations.

